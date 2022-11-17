‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ reactions praise a fun-filled festive treat from James Gunn and the gang

We’re only a little over a week away from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the second Marvel Studios Special Presentation to land on Disney Plus, and James Gunn’s penultimate project for the company before he dedicates all of his time to heading up the competition.

It’s been half a decade since the band of intergalactic misfits took center stage in their own solo project, and there’s still six months to go until Vol. 3 hits theaters, so the pressure is on for the cast and crew to deliver a winning festive favorite that brings back a team that’s been reduced to a bit part in the MCU for too long.

Based on the first reactions to have started making their way online, the good news is that fans are in for a real treat. The consensus is that Gunn hasn’t lost any of his magic, with Dave Bautista’s Drax and Pom Klementieff’s Mantis making for an adorably winning pair of leads.

The guardians of the galaxy holiday special was very charming. It’s filled with heart, action, and laughs. The ending hits VERY hard. Groot being practical was dope. The music was amazing too 10/10 pic.twitter.com/HWQ1KOjaXg — deo.🎬 (@frickyuu) November 17, 2022

As far as Special Presentations go, I really enjoy the format for Marvel. I prefer it over series.



The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Werewolf by Night are so, so different which is great. Guardians feels like a silly mini-movie check-in with top tier characters. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 17, 2022

'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is a lot of fun and made me smile a lot. Unlike everything Marvel it's not pushing the next MCU movie or show. It's exactly what the title is selling a holiday special. If you're a fan of Drax and Mantis you're going to love it. pic.twitter.com/f05ddmE1mP — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 17, 2022

I've watched the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!



Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista are joyous together for laugh out loud moments. The nuance James Gunn brings to emotional beats are great and the little MCU ties are exciting for the hardcore followers. Well done. pic.twitter.com/yqBLXsSaDM — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 17, 2022

THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL is so much fun!! Happy to have these fucking weirdos back front-and-center after their barely-there cameo in LOVE AND THUNDER. Mantis is truly one of the best characters in the MCU. 🎄❄️🛸 — CLÁY (@schmvngpctrs) November 17, 2022

We always knew The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was going to be a ton of fun ever since it was first revealed the plot finds Drax and Mantis seeking out the perfect Christmas gift for Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, which obviously leads them to Earth on a mission to steal none other than Kevin Bacon.

The irreverent, zany tone of the franchise has been sorely missed among the onslaught of MCU content, but the only downside is that we’re only getting to spend less than an hour with the title heroes before they ride off into the sunset once more. We’re gearing up to say goodbye to both writer/director Gunn and the current iteration of the Guardians, but at least they’re bowing out in style.