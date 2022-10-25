Leaked ‘Holiday Special’ trailer confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy cameo we’ve all been waiting for

Marvel Studios hasn’t been having the best of times when it comes to security, with the studio forced to upload the official teaser trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier than expected after it leaked online, and we can expect the same thing to happen imminently now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has followed suit.

The next Special Presentation comes bearing massive levels of hype and expectation given that it’s the first Guardians project helmed by James Gunn to arrive since Vol. 2 hit theaters in the summer of 2017, and it’ll additionally help set the stage for next summer’s trilogy-closing chapter.

If you’ve made it this far, then you’ve either watched the leaked promo or don’t care about spoilers, so it’s with gleeful delight we discover that at long last, Kevin Bacon is entering the MCU as himself. Having been referenced multiple times by the Guardians, and voiced his desires to get in on the action several times over, there was an air of inevitability about his involvement.

He was even rumored to have been spotted during production, which we can unequivocally confirm to be true. He’s Star-Lord’s hero, so you can only begin to imagine the hilarity when Drax and Mantis find the real, genuine, one-of-a-kind Kevin Bacon in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and it’s shaping up to be one of the funniest things we’ve seen yet from the superhero saga.

The only downside, and it’s a minor one, is that the actor could technically be ruled of taking another MCU gig further down the line, unless he ends up repeatedly recurring as himself.