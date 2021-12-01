The ‘Hawkeye’ domino effect has Daredevil trending worldwide

The global appeal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can never be overestimated, and in the case of today’s Hawkeye episode, it’s set off a chain reaction of events that have captured the imagination of the internet, with the third installment of the Disney Plus series boasting a handful of the hottest topics on social media.

Alaqua Cox’s Echo got her full-blown introduction and backstory, which saw both Hawkeye and the show’s method of showcasing the deaf superhero come in for widespread praise. And then we saw the hand. Maya’s Uncle was teased in the most fan-baiting fashion possible, and before you knew it, nobody could stop talking about Kingpin.

What’s the biggest shared connection between Maya Lopez and Wilson Fisk in the comic books? Why, it’s Daredevil, with expected Spider-Man: No Way Home returnee Charlie Cox the latest costumed crimefighter to set virtual tongues wagging.

// yooooo they brought back the big man.



Good thing I finished Daredevil, that got me hyped https://t.co/41RXjaUfz4 — 𝐌𝐊 (@TheMonkieKid) December 1, 2021

Daredevil is about to become a part of the main MCU. All the signs are there. I’m siced — EuGeno Grigio The 1st (@geno_grigio) December 1, 2021

I’m guessing Fisk will say Ronin was Daredevil or some shit — 『C H I L D S U P P O R T』 (@eatdabootyBM) December 1, 2021

Love how i have been watching daredevil and then kingpin just decides to show up in the mcu 💀 — izzy ☆ (@MlNDFANG) December 1, 2021

I was trying to explain to my mom how Daredevil could impact holiday plans and I'm sure it made perfect sense. pic.twitter.com/8xxPi1rbu2 — Rhiannon (@NYCRhi) December 1, 2021

Just watched #hawkeyeepisode3 and all I can say is … get the next season of #Daredevil in to production STAT! @hawkeyeofficial @disneyplus — King Warren (@Warren_Wellness) December 1, 2021

Daredevil is coming — iordana ⎊ (@murdockswifey) December 1, 2021

Wilson fisk is a guy with whom u want to have good relationship bc if he owns u then he will treat u with honour and love but if u choose the other side of him u definitely don't want to choose that….#Hawkeye #Daredevil #Kingpin pic.twitter.com/yK7arTAGFg — Neninthe 🔔 (@NenintheTweetzs) December 1, 2021

In short; Hawkeye‘s latest episode was trending in itself, as was the debut of Echo, which in turn led to Kingpin blowing up on the Twittersphere, and that then segued into more love for Daredevil. There aren’t many franchises that boast that sort of reach, and given that we’re only halfway through Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s street-level romp, there’s plenty more to come.