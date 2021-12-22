The ‘Hawkeye’ finale finally reveals the awesome secret behind Clint’s watch

This article contains spoilers for the final episode of Hawkeye

Hawkeye‘s season one finale has just landed on Disney Plus and doesn’t disappoint. This is the longest-ever Disney Plus MCU finale to date and practically every minute is packed with action, character revelations, and hints as to the future of the MCU.

But one very late scene reveals a key detail of the MCU’s past. Throughout Hawkeye both Clint and Maya have been trying to get hold of a Rolex watch. This was recovered from the Avengers’ compound in the wake of its destruction in Endgame, is clearly important to multiple characters, and the fact that it gives off a homing signal shows it’s no ordinary timepiece.

Now we know why. In the final scene Clint returned the watch to his wife Laura as a Christmas present. She turned it over to reveal an engraved S.H.I.E.L.D. logo and the number 19.

This is confirmation that Laura was once Agent 19 – aka Mockingbird. Mockingbird was one of S.H.I.E.L.D’s best agents, a master of martial arts known for fighting with a pair of batons. In the comics, she’s also received a version of the Super Soldier Serum, though I doubt this is the case in the MCU.

Laura Barton once being Mockingbird has been suspected by fans for a while as the comics’ hero was also married to Clint, though it’s nice to finally have it out in the open.

It’s also worth pointing out that the MCU already has a Mockingbird. In Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. she was played by Adrianne Palicki, who was so popular that a spinoff dedicated to her was once planned. Whether that character is still canon or not is unclear, but if so Palicki’s version would now be Laura’s successor under the codename.

It’d be fun to see a What If…? about Laura’s time as Mockingbird – perhaps exploring what it’d have been like if she took up Hawkeye’s role in the Avengers. Either way, it’s satisfying to have this long-standing fan theory confirmed.

Hawkeye is available on Disney Plus.