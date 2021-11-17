The internet agrees Lucky the Pizza Dog is the best ‘Hawkeye’ character

The internet has decreed who the best Hawkeye character is, and bad luck Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, ’cause it’s not you. Lucky the Pizza Dog instantly stole Marvel fans’ hearts from our first glimpses at him in the trailers and in set pics. Now that he’s got his own character poster, though, in which the adorable one-eyed pooch dons a Santa hat, it’s official: he’s the one folks are most excited to see in action in the incoming Disney Plus show.

Much like the rest of the series, Lucky is a concept pulled from the iconic Matt Fraction and David Aja Hawkeye comics. On the page, Lucky was originally known as Arrow and belonged to a mafia thug, but he switched loyalties to Clint and helped him escape his owner. Arrow was savagely beaten for his betrayal, however, and lost the use of his left eye. Clint adopted him as his own and gave him his new name. Kate later took ownership of Lucky when she went solo from Clint and moved to L.A.

The specifics of Lucky’s backstory in the MCU aren’t known right now, but it’s clear that he’s just as much a good boy as his comics counterpart. And Twitter users can’t get enough of him.

MY HERO LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG #PizzaDog pic.twitter.com/n3BNy4Ipdi — 💫 jumping antøny 💫 (@galaxy_mutant) November 17, 2021

OH MY GOD THE EMOJI #PizzaDog — try harder, marvel (@616Starsmore) November 17, 2021

Just as you’d hope, it turns out Hailee Steinfeld had the best time working with the dog playing Lucky on the show — though her own puppy got jealous.

“I had the best time, I had just recently gotten a puppy of my own and so anytime I was not with her I was with the Pizza Dog … I don’t think she was very happy about it because she knew.” – Hailee about working with the #PizzaDog pic.twitter.com/uDP6QfVuce — Hailee Steinfeld News (@HSteinfeldNews) November 17, 2021

“Part of me was like, ‘Oh, she’ll never know, she’s just in the trailer.’ And then I came back smelling like another dog and she knew, she was onto me.” – Hailee about Martini not being happy of her working with the #PizzaDog pic.twitter.com/mbqWEwYW3H — Hailee Steinfeld News (@HSteinfeldNews) November 17, 2021

Lucky’s real name is Jolt, and he’s on Instagram!

Hawkeye follows Jeremy Renner’s avenging archer as his plans to spend a quiet Christmas at home with his family go awry when he gets swept up in protecting archery prodigy Kate from assassins with a bone to pick against the former Ronin. Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Alaqua Cox, and Tony Dalton are also part of the cast.

Don’t miss the first two episodes of Hawkeye when they premiere on Disney Plus next Wednesday, Nov. 24.