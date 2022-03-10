The internet celebrates ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ turning 25

This March 10 marks a huge milestone for one of the greatest television shows of all time. On this day in 1997, The WB premiered Buffy the Vampire Slayer. As a spinoff of the cult 1992 movie starring Kristy Swanson, it originally served as a mid-season replacement with hardly any buzz around it. But the series quickly amassed a devoted following and critical acclaim thanks to its sharp wit, character development and thematic depth. Now, 25 years later, it’s clear that Buffymania is still going strong as the internet is celebrating its big birthday.

The Buffy hashtag has been trending on Twitter this Thursday morning as fans praise the show that means so much to them — whether they’ve watched it for the past quarter of a century or have come to it more recently.

"Into every generation a slayer is born: one girl in all the world, a chosen one."#BuffytheVampireSlayer made its debut 25 (!!) years ago today.

It's pretty much my favourite TV show of all time. pic.twitter.com/6CF8cnAcoa — GEEKS THAT DON'T WANT 2 GROW UP (@GEEKS7883) March 10, 2022

25 years of BUFFY! Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains one of the best shows. 7 seasons of life lessons, excellent characters, memorable fight sequences, and Sarah Michelle Gellar creating an iconic character. #BuffyTheVampireSlayer pic.twitter.com/wVlqkiAyHa — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) March 10, 2022

Amazing artwork!

"The hardest thing in this world is to live in it. Be brave. Live."



Happy 25th anniversary to my favorite and the best TV show ever made #BuffyTheVampireSlayer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gnj6n9Ntsu — Marciano Palácio (@mars_palacio) March 10, 2022

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy Summers remains an unbeatable icon.

Happy 25th anniversary to one of the best shows of all time #BuffyTheVampireSlayer pic.twitter.com/PHa6Nd4NKd — 𝑯𝑶𝑷𝑬 (@MysticdarkHope2) March 10, 2022

Anyone else feeling as old as David Boreanaz’s Angel?

25 years ago…bloody hell



Got me feeling the same age as angel 😂 #BuffyTheVampireSlayer https://t.co/foGJYF7REa — Craig Ellis (@CraggerRagger) March 10, 2022

Buffy and the Scooby gang constantly facing apocalyptic situations has turned out to be pretty instructive in recent times…

Although, after 25 years, we still don’t know what the plural for apocalypse is.

Twenty-five years ago today, #BuffyTheVampireSlayer series debuted, what IS the plural for Apocalypse? pic.twitter.com/GtCMY5K2MO — Tommy Kha (@tommykha) March 10, 2022

Shoutout to arguably Buffy‘s finest episode, season five’s “The Body” (the one where Buffy’s mom dies), which is one of the most devastating hours of TV ever.

happy 25th birthday to one of my favourite shows !!! the body is my favourite episode of tv i’ve ever seen and this part with anya is my favourite bit 🥺 everything about the body is excellent but this whole scene was so perfect #BuffyTheVampireSlayer pic.twitter.com/ugb1amBqQg — moo² (sad and sexy era) (@stawbeemilkslut) March 10, 2022

The above clip reminds us that, while Buffy began as a light-hearted teen superhero/supernatural show, its real strength was its ability to ground itself in genuine emotion and put its well-rounded characters through the ringer. That’s probably why its popularity has endured for so long, even through the downfall of its creator, Joss Whedon.

Despite not being on our screens for 19 years — a touted reboot appears to have been shelved — the outpouring of love on social media today just proves that Buffy the Vampire Slayer is going to keep slaying audiences for a long time to come.