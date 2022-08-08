The internet puts their noots out in memory to the late Carlo Bonomi, original voice of ‘Pingu’

It’s a sad time for claymation penguin fans as they come to terms with the news that Carlo Bonomi, also known as the original voice of Pingu, died at the age of 85 years old. The internet has sent their condolences as the Italian voice actor captured the hearts of young children through a stop-motion penguin.

The news was originally broken by Italian publication AF News, reporting that Bonomi passed in Milan. However, no further details about Bonomi’s death have been released.

R.I.P Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of Pingu. 1937-2022 pic.twitter.com/EdTiBHpZnW — Travis Bickerstaff 🆖️ (@Bickpixx) August 6, 2022

Fans shared all over social media Bonomi’s legacy as a renowned voice actor and how his talent, especially in Pingu, played a role in their lives.

Only just catching up with the news that Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of Pingu as died.

This clip of him performing the voices of the whole PIngu family had my son in hysterics this morning.

What better legacy than to make children smile and laugh? #Pingu https://t.co/5AHEIDIYFB — The Dobson Family and Colin the Dalek🇺🇦 (@DobbersW) August 7, 2022

The "Noot Noot" will live on. Pingu had been voiced by other voice actors after Carlo Bonomi retired in Series 5-6. Others will continue his legacy. — Travis Bickerstaff 🆖️ (@Bickpixx) August 7, 2022

Carlo Bonomi aka Voice Actor of Pingu, recently passed away. So I made a quick drawing for him. Pingu was one of the best childhood shows, not only for me but around the whole world as well. Rest In Piece Carlo. Your Noot Noot shall not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/f0d95p8JPY — AyyZirly ^ (Commissions Closed For Now) ^ (@AyyZirly) August 7, 2022

Man, I had no idea. Pingu might not have had any real dialogue, but it wouldn't have gotten to where it was without Carlo Bonomi's entertaining voices.



Press F to noot-noot your respects to a legend 😢 https://t.co/mhlALQN8hJ pic.twitter.com/5kcN8Rix9B — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) August 7, 2022

Pingu is a children’s TVshow that aired from 1986 to 2006 and lasted for six seasons. Pingu, the penguin, lives with his father, mother, and little sister in an igloo in Antarctica. The characters speak in comedic rambles with no-to-little-to-clear English sounds. But the lack of English is made up for their actions, movement, and facial expressions, leaving it up to the viewer to what the characters have said or done.

The show later received a spin-off series in Japan titled Pingu in the City in 2017, which only lasted for two seasons. The reboot still follows the same sound and style as the original but is now set in a busy city.

Bonomi voiced Pingu and other characters in the children’s show from 1986 to 2000. And while the iconic “noot noot” was passed down to other voice actors, nothing can beat the original. Outside of Pingu, Bonomi worked on other shows such as Stripy in 1984 and Mr. Rossi’s Dreams in 1977.