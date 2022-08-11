We’re getting closer than ever to the premiere of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon and, to celebrate, fans will get their chance to sit upon the Iron Throne.

In August and September fans in Australia will get their chance to sit where only kings and queens have before, as the Iron Throne tours the east coast kicking off in Syndey.

Fans in Sydney will have two opportunities to see the Iron Throne, first on Aug. 19 and then again on Aug. 31 before Melbourne gets their shot on Sept. 10.

While Australia might be the latest country to receive news of their shot at taking the throne, it recently appeared in London, giving UK fans their chance to take a selfie with the iconic show prop.

The Iron Throne is a replica of what fans will see in House of The Dragon with dimensions of 12ft by 10ft. Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Iron Throne has embarked on a world tour, having previously been displayed in other countries, but this time it is to celebrate the arrival of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon is set to premiere on HBO on Aug. 21. The show will tell a tale long before the events of Game of Thrones, boasting many more dragons than its predecessor, as the name would suggest.

For fans in Australia, here are the places you can catch the Iron Throne throughout the next month.