Kim Kardashian’s comments about women working come back to haunt her in ‘The Kardashians’ season 2 trailer

In the new trailer for the upcoming season two of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian can be heard telling it like it is to her sister Kim after her comments on how to be successful received significant backlash.

The controversial comments were made back in March during an interview with Variety. When asked what advice Kim would give to women in business, she responded, “I have the best advice for women in business these days. Get your fu**ing a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

The comments received heavy backlash at the time, with many pointing out that Kim comes from a rich family, not to mention that working hard is not the sole measure of success. Most people focused on the fact that her advice is actually offensive to the working class and that her definition of working hard is likely quite different when you consider her rich family made things easier for her.

Kim’s father, Robert Kardashian, was a high-profile lawyer who famously helped defend his friend OJ Simpson in the “Trial of the Century.” It was reported that he left his children with a $100 million estate in trust when he passed away in 2003, a few years prior to the Kardashian girls becoming famous.

Kim’s statements are as out-of-touch as Forbes claiming that Kylie Jenner is a self-made billionaire as if she didn’t come from an absurdly rich family.

Khloe, however, is briefly seen in the trailer keeping things real with her older sister. Khloe can be heard saying what almost everyone who heard those comments is thinking as she tells Kim, “No one sympathizes with you.”

Precisely.

Besides, Kim could have probably given significantly better advice if she thought about it, but the “Just work hard” line suggests that all of these non-rich people are not out here working our a**es off.

We should also be grateful that Kim didn’t advise us all to eat poop like she claimed she would if it meant she could look younger.

Kim needs to understand her sister’s advice, but Kim also made excuses during the backlash and claimed that Variety took her comments out of context, an unbelievably common claim amongst celebrities who make the absolute dumbest statements and refuse to understand their own errors in what they say.

Variety fired back and said Kim is flat out wrong, and as a result of both the backlash she was receiving and the response by Variety, Kim finally apologized.

It’s unclear when exactly the conversation between Khloe and Kim took place; as Kim says in the trailer, “I’m mortified. I do understand why people are upset.”

The new season of The Kardashians begins on Sept. 22. Watch it if you wanna sympathize.