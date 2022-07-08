Kim Kardashian reiterates that, yes, she’d eat poo to look younger

In another bit of very normal people news, Kim Kardashian has said she would indeed eat human feces if it meant looking younger.

Kardashian loves nothing more than making headlines and has given more airtime to her feces-eating rhetoric after being probed on it in an interview.

The celebrity who seems to deliver hit after hit such as “women need to work harder”, has decided to double down on a few months old quote where she’d said she would “eat poop” in order to help defend her against the tides of aging. Much like any normal person would.

Speaking to Allure, she made things crystal clear by talking muddy brown. Backing up on that famous New York Times quote from last month, she explained her thought process.

“It’s hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful. “I was kind of joking, but now that I think about it, I would probably eat shit if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger.’.”

When probed, she said while she wouldn’t have the “whole bowl”, she’d definitely have “a bite”. She would seem to have some brain cells left, perhaps? Maybe feces is the next big culinary trend?

Interviewer: “A whole bowl?” Kim: “Maybe just a bite. I don’t think I can do a whole bowl.” Interviewer: “I don’t think your body could accept a whole bowl.”

If she were to eat a whole bowl of poo while in that Marilyn Monroe dress she may or may not have ruined, all while bemoaning women, we’d be reaching levels of Kim Kardashian that wouldn’t normally be possible. The constant headline creator is yet to publicly eat feces, but once fame starts to diminish, it’s only a matter of time.