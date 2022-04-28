'The Last of Us' Actress Trashes Pedro Pascal's Gaming Skills

The internet really, really wants Pedro Pascal to play 'The Last of Us' but Bella Ramsey thinks he's hopeless.

Bella Ramsey’s Ellie might have no choice but to take pointers from Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller in The Last of Us to survive the harsh wilderness of the post-apocalypse, but when it comes to actually playing the game on which the upcoming HBO series is based, Ramsey claims to hold the edge over the old-timer.

Pascal raised a few eyebrows recently when he revealed that he has yet to play the universally acclaimed games by Naughty Dog. The internet community is still trying to pressure the actor into experiencing the PlayStation-exclusive titles, but when a user recently asked his co-star Bella Ramsey to do the persuading, the Game of Thrones alum, in keeping with the unspoken gaming edict of always one-upping other people, trash-talked Pascal into a Clicker by saying that he has no skill.

🤷 I would but he has no gaming skillz — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) April 28, 2022

Okay, Ramsey, you didn’t have to do your on-screen old man dirty like that, even if he pretty much admitted the same thing during his recent interview. It seems that the star is channeling all of Lady Mormont’s savagery for Ellie Williams, which seems apt because both characters have no filters when it comes to saying what’s on their mind.

The last we heard of the show, HBO announced that The Last of Us wouldn’t make it in 2022, with the series now eyeing 2023 as a potential release date.

Chernobyl‘s Craig Mazin is helming the project as its showrunner, though fans are more than cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the live-action adaptation given the fact that The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann and its legendary composer Gustavo Santaolalla are also attached to the series.