‘The Last of Us’ editing error gives crew member the spotlight in latest episode

It seems like there were a lot of careful and keen viewers who watched this week’s episode of The Last of Us, considering that some of the hints and information that were shared in previous episodes paid off. But this also meant that other details that might have been missed in the editing room have been caught by eagle-eyed fans.

Asides from the film crew on the other side of the bridge in Wyoming, a crew member’s hand was caught by another viewer when Ellie was meeting Shimmer for the first time. If you look very carefully underneath the horse’s head, you can see one of the hands guiding the horse to face Ellie. By this point, you just wonder who’s editing these HBO shows.

The hand… who edited this episode 😭 pic.twitter.com/nSPPbD6yga — Bella Ramsey emmy campaign manager (@rejectedhannah) February 22, 2023

Unlike the previous blunder that was clearly seen on screen, this hand is somewhat hidden, which makes sense why nobody noticed it until now. But seeing another crew member make another unexpected appearance in the show, made it somewhat entertaining to those who didn’t notice these tiny mistakes.

Obviously it was Ellie’s other hand extending under the frame of the camera like Mr. Fantastic — ben (@undrscoreben) February 22, 2023

Okay, now this is just hilarious, I love it. https://t.co/3HIXZP4A0I — Evan Miller (@TheEmiller2002) February 23, 2023

Thanks to this revelation, it got fans wondering why they couldn’t just make that crew member an extra as some sort of “stable guy” for the horse. That way, this weird hand appearance wouldn’t happen. Plus, it keeps the horse’s head in control without the need of hiding. But then again, it was presumed by the editors that everyone is going to be focused on Bella Ramsey‘s interaction with Shimmer and viewers won’t notice anything.

Welp, that failed, didn’t it?

why not just have a horseman handler there… as a handler/stable guy like it wouldnt of changed the scene and then no weird thing hand 😭😭😭im trying so hard to defend this episode but it was so messy filming wise 💀 — vera 🌿 tlou spoilers (@pixelesbians) February 22, 2023

They definitely kept it because it is was the best take, but I also never noticed this on my TV because I was focused on Bella's performance. https://t.co/zdqrEJGrYQ — Ansh (@anshulmaha) February 22, 2023

almost certainly one of those “no one is gonna notice, we can keep it” type of things, but they forgot the Internet clips every half a second of footage of stuff they like 😭 — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) February 22, 2023

This isn’t the first time that HBO had editorial blunders that made their way to its programming. The most infamous one was when a Starbucks cup appeared in Game of Thrones. Perhaps The Last of Us reside in the same universe as Wednesday and The Addams Family. Thing managed to take refuge in that independent town and is now one of the stable members. After all, how would the cordyceps infect a hand with no brain?

