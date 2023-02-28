Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode seven “Left Behind” in HBO’s The Last of Us.

It seems like not everyone was able to obtain the full The Last of Us experience after viewers reported that the recent episode was censored. And thanks to social media, it’s not that difficult to find out that your viewing of the show may be missing some content.

The censorship was reported by Reddit user u/OffMaths, who revealed on r/ThelastofusHBOseries that episode seven, titled “Left Behind” was censored in the Middle East. The scene in question was when Ellie kissed Riley after begging her not to go to Atlanta and remain in Boston. During their viewing of the show, the kiss was removed and immediately fast-forwarded to the apology with no context whatsoever before the clicker attack.

According to OP, The Last of Us was broadcasted on OSN Plus, a streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa Region. It’s available in countries like Egypt, Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq, South Sudan, and the UAE, just to name a few. These countries are known to have strict LGBT+ laws, so it makes sense why the scene was censored. However, OP also said that episode three, which featured the Bill and Frank storyline, was not censored.

It was theorized that the most possible reason why episode seven removed that scene was because the two characters in question were minors. Ellie and Riley were revealed to be under 18, and knowing how strict the Middle East is in regard to homosexuality, it somewhat makes sense why the kiss was not included during the broadcast.

The post sparked a conversation on LGBT+ content in these regions since users were surprised that queer representation was allowed to be shown in countries where homosexuality is severely punished. One Reddit user from Qatar claimed that most of the censorship happens in cinemas and that queer content is banned outright. Some possible examples include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which had a “cut version” in Kuwait. Another was Thor: Love and Thunder, which was banned in the Gulf states (Iran, Saudi Arabia, etc), except for the UAE.

However, when it comes to streaming services, censorship is somewhat rare on those platforms. This meant that episode three wouldn’t face alterations because it was shown through streaming instead of broadcast television. Another Reddit user from that country also supported this argument. Meanwhile, a Reddit user from Saudi Arabia found it shocking that people thought LGBT+ content would be banned outright and claimed to have seen queer content on Netflix and social media.

But just because LGBT+ content is accessible via streaming doesn’t mean that there are people out there trying to restrict those themes from being shown. The Guardian reported back in September 2022 that some of the Gulf state leaders threatened Netflix with legal action if it “continues broadcasting content that “contradicts” Islam” and shows “offending material centered on shows depicting sexual minorities.” It was also reported that any “rainbow-themed” items like toys and clothing would be seized due to strict LGBT+ laws. This may explain why the kiss was cut.

So in the end, people who live in countries are able to access LGBT+ content through streaming platforms and social media. But it seems there is a crackdown when it comes to minor characters. Can’t wait to see what happens during the events of The Last of Us Part II (which is rumored to be the show’s second season). But then again, Part II takes place five years after Part I, meaning that Ellie would be of legal age.