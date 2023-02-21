‘The Last of Us’ fans are getting ‘Game of Thrones’ vibes from a recent scene

The Last of Us has now cemented its position as must-watch television, and is the high bar to clear when it comes to adapting a video game for the screen. Though there are a lot of changes made to the plot, they’re (so far) all improvements, with even ardent fans of Naughty Dog’s original admitting they’re preferring this version of the story.

Episode six – “Kin” – was no exception, delivering the best performance from Bella Ramsey so far, and featuring a brilliant monologue from Pedro Pascal’s Joel as he admits the enormous strain transporting Ellie across the country is having on him. Now fans are once again comparing The Last of Us to another HBO hit, with one scene in particular giving them Game of Thrones‘ The Hound and Arya vibes:

Replies were quick to note that both Pascal and Ramsey are Game of Thrones alumni:

Others are quick to drop some Westeros references:

It’s also worth noting that when The Last of Us was being developed as a movie in the mid-2010s, Maisie Williams was being eyed to play Ellie:

As huge fans of the games, we’re over the moon that this has been a hit, especially if it encourages fans of the show to pick up a controller and experience the games for themselves. A second season has already been confirmed, though indications are that the more expansive The Last of Us Part II may need a full two seasons to adapt.

A quick glimpse of a Part II character in this week’s episode may indicate the show was already confident it’d get renewed, and we’re hoping that in the final episodes we’ll get some more direct references to what’s coming soon.

In the meantime, we’re counting the days until Sunday’s episode, which looks set to adapt the Left Behind DLC and should be yet another emotional rollercoaster.