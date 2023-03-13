After watching that incredible finale play out on the small screens, most people are inclined to dub The Last of Us as one of the best video game adaptations in history, but they’ll find the game’s most diehard fans a more difficult crowd to please.

The Last of Us gets so many things right because it chooses to remain completely faithful to its source material. Almost every important scene from the 2013 video game has found its way into the HBO adaptation, sometimes uncannily so. The producers go as far as implementing some gameplay mechanics just as a nod to the original title, which makes a lot of fans wonder why they didn’t include at least one scene of Joel throwing bricks at raiders or infected.

That’s right, folks. The only major problem fans seem to have with The Last of Us season one is the lack of brick-throwing, which is one of Joel’s main weapons against enemies when he doesn’t have a lot of ammunition to work with.

At least they recreated the “boost and ladder” dynamic in the finale.

Come to think of it, we also didn’t see scissors taped to anything. This adaptation is truly starting to fall apart.

If people keep bringing up the brick, Neil Druckmann might just decide to swap Abby’s golf club in the next season for a brick. How the tables will turn then.

The fandom has spoken. What The Last of Us needs in future seasons is more crafting.