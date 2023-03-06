‘The Last of Us’ fans still picking their jaws off the floor after another tour-de-force performance

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Episode 8: “When We Are in Need.”

There are already talks of Bella Ramsey earning herself an Emmy or a Golden Globe after HBO aired the penultimate episode of The Last of Us on Sunday, March 5. She’s been a force to be reckoned with throughout the show’s immensely successful run, but she might have proven herself a worthy contender for a coveted accolade following her breakout performance in “When We Are in Need.”

With Joel out of action, Ellie is left to fend for herself and assumes the responsibility of the protector, venturing out into the blistering wind and unforgiving cold to find a deer to hunt. Eventually, she stumbles across the unsuspecting herbivore and takes the shot, claiming the food source for herself.

Long story short, Ellie encounters an ill-intentioned stranger, David, several times throughout the episode, but it isn’t until the climax that she finally enacts her sweet, sweet revenge on the one-time antagonist. Inside a burning building, David menacingly taunts Ellie, hunting her down as she had done to the innocent deer earlier on. It isn’t long before the tables turn, however, and Ellie gets the upper hand, finishing off David with a chilling, primal scream.

Unsurprisingly, the stellar performance has left fans clapping until their hands are raw.

Our thoughts are summarized in one of the above threads: “If Bella Ramsey does not win an Oscar for that scene alone, then the Emmys are rigged. Period.” There’s some confusion between Oscars and Emmy’s here, as Oscars are only for films, so it would be either an Emmy or a Golden Globe, more than likely, but we understood what OP meant — and we’re right there with them.