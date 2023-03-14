‘The Last of Us’ game veteran’s hearts melt watching series newcomers live in blissful ignorance

Nine weeks following the debut of HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us, there is suddenly a whole new wave of people around the world who are familiar with the bleak and cordyceps-riddled world in which Joel and Ellie reside, and their respective stories.

Many a newcomer to the story which originally played out in Naughty Dog’s original game from 2013 may well be looking on the bright side of the bone-chilling and morally conflicted season one finale – at least Joel and Ellie will be able to live happily ever after in the seemingly safe settlement in Jackson, Wyoming with Tommy and Maria. Right?

For starters, welcome to the club which has been debating and mulling over that shocking conclusion for a decade. Here’s another bright side for you – you’re not likely to wait seven years for the continuation of the story, like the folks who partook in the source material and its sequel, The Last of Us Part II.

However, we’ve found the perfect tweet to sum up how we’ve feeling about your recent revelation. Fittingly, it involves a clip of series lead Pedro Pascal in his recent Hot Ones interview:

wow can’t believe tlou ended right after ellie said okay and her and joel lived happily ever after on a sheep ranch playing guitar together & eating chef boyardee..wow it’s over it’s ended there’s no more they’re happy the end #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/UgSkwGmjFx — tarrin (@hearteyespascal) March 13, 2023

Sure – Ellie and Joel made it to Jackson in one piece and can now live out their shaky father-daughter relationship without having to constantly watch their backs while traveling across the country. There absolutely won’t be any repercussions following the events that transpired at the hospital. In a show that’s traumatized us over and over again for nine weeks, everything’s going to be peachy going forward, right?

We mean this from the bottom of our hearts and as sincerely as possible – enjoy the blissful ignorance while you can. If you just can’t wait to see what happens next and the second season feels like a lifetime away, you could always get yourself a PlayStation and play through The Last of Us Part II, if you’re so inclined.

But if not – then we’ll see you again when the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us arrives. Until then!