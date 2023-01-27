‘The Last of Us’ season 2 renewal has fans itching for the debut of this opinion-splitting character

After only two episodes have publicly aired, HBO has given thrill-seeking viewers everywhere exactly what they wanted by renewing The Last of Us for a second season. And despite its short-lived journey thus far, the critically acclaimed series has packed plenty of action sequences, gut-wrenching deaths, and the divine introduction of two fan-favorite characters in Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). But while those two central figures are universally loved, fans have set their sights on the potential arrival of another canonical character that certainly carries some controversy.

In the aftermath of HBO’s announcement, passionate TLoU fans have taken to Twitter to hype up the arrival of Abby Anderson — a headstrong, abrasive former member of the Fireflies who serves as the main antagonist in the second video game. And while the arrival of Abby has excited the majority of fans, there’s no denying that the character has forced fans to garner mixed feelings about her — for reasons we won’t mention in an effort to keep newcomers sheltered from spoilers.

Based on this collection of tweets, however, Abby’s appearance is now both very highly speculated and incredibly anticipated:

LIVE ACTION ABBY IN THE LAST OF US SEASON 2 SHE’S COMING!!! pic.twitter.com/vOBehIsJxM — Katarina ✨ Abby Stan Account (@AbbyStanAccount) January 27, 2023

Let the fan casting begin!

Now that The Last Of Us is renewed for Season 2 at HBO, we need to pray for whichever actress gets cast to play Abby. — Albert Pritchard (@Al_YourPal) January 27, 2023

Does Abby need a prayer circle built around her?

A whole new wave of Abby hate is about to come. We have to defend our Queen 🥲 #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/T575wg4bBI — Dav3_LastOfUs 🌿 (@DCTLOUVP) January 27, 2023

Or maybe she needs an entire army protecting her.

SEASON 2 OF THE LAST OF US IS COMING !!!! ABBY ANDERSON GET BEGEHJD ME — lauren ☾ tlou era (@wandasgarden) January 27, 2023

Regardless of how fans personally feel about Abby, it’s worth noting that the show’s narrative will undoubtedly improve in sheer entertainment once the complicated character is introduced in the live-action adaptation. Until then, the internet is going to remain on edge while a new episode of The Last of Us arrives on HBO this Sunday.