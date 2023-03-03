‘The Last of Us’ star promises a ‘wild’ penultimate episode

We’re now just over a week away from The Last of Us season finale, and we’re going to be very sad when the show is over. Before that, we have the penultimate episode “When We Are in Need,” which will see Ellie continuing to care for Joel after the catastrophic injury he suffered in the sixth episode.

Those who’ve played the game will know the broad strokes of what’s set to take place, though the show hasn’t been afraid to deviate from the original story, so we suspect there’s a whole bunch of surprises in store. Yesterday, we got a taste of what’s coming on Sunday courtesy of showrunner Neil Druckmann, and now Tommy actor Gabriel Luna has climbed on the hype train with a tweet promising that things are going to be “wild”:

After what we’ve seen so far, we believe him.

As soon as The Last of Us wraps up its first run, expect focus to shift to the already confirmed second season, which will take on the much more ambitious The Last of Us Part II. The 2020 PlayStation 4 sequel is set five years after the first game and introduces a lot of new characters, so any casting news for the new recruits is going to be picked over with a fine tooth comb.

Gamers with memories of the intense (and, let’s be honest, often disturbing) controversy surrounding The Last of Us‘ release will be steeling themselves for a repeat of that, but we’re also confident the season finale is going to set social media on fire with speculation about what it means for the characters.

Either way, we’ll see you on Sunday for the penultimate episode.