‘The Last of Us’ star shares adorable pet name for Pedro Pascal

Din Djarin and Grogu’s loveable partnership in The Mandalorian had already helped establish Pedro Pascal’s place as the internet’s daddy, but The Last of Us has cemented it. Starring as a protective paternal figure in the two biggest shows on television, both of which are releasing new episodes each week, has sent the already popular Pascal’s reputation skyrocketing.

But it seems he’s as beloved by his fellow cast members as he is with the general public, as proven by Ellie star Bella Ramsey revealing the downright adorable pet name for him of “Pedge.”

HOW I MISS YOU I really really miss you. My Pedge. https://t.co/bYmNl3RAe8 — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) March 6, 2023

Even the official Sony Pictures Television account was touched.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️ — Sony Pictures Television 📺 (@SPTV) March 6, 2023

Fortunately, we know that Ramsey and “Pedge” will be returning for another season of The Last of Us, which will likely tee off sometime in 2025. Playing Joel after Troy Baker made the role his own in the games was a tall order for Pascal, but it’s safe to say that the fans have embraced this familiar – yet subtly different – take on the tortured and vulnerable protector desperately trying to suppress the trauma of his daughter’s death.

Pascal has already said that “there’s a chance” The Last of Us will return before cameras this year, although the focus on physical sets and the more complex story of The Last of Us Part II may mean it leads more time in the oven for Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann to bring it to the screen.

Either way, we still have the season one finale to come this week, and fans of the games are understandably eager to see how the show tackles it.

The Last of Us season one concludes Sunday on HBO.