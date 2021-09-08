The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Toy Used To Smuggle Fentanyl

Someone wants to see the baby for a reason other than its Force Powers. On August 27, the Sheriff’s office in Rutherford County, Tennessee (south of Nashville), found a bag full of fentanyl pills hidden inside a Grogu stuffed toy. According to the Sheriff’s office, as quoted by ComicBook, the pills were made to resemble Roxicodone, a branded version of the prescription opioid oxycodone. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession.

In season 1 of The Mandalorian, title character Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is hired by The Client (Werner Herzog) to claim a bounty on “The Baby”, who we later learn is named Grogu and possesses force powers like another of his race, Jedi Master Yoda. At the end of Season 2, Grogu is entrusted to the care of Luke Skywalker for proper training in the Force.

While The Client may have been seeking Grogu for his force powers, it turns out others want the baby for other nefarious ends. Smuggling fentanyl is no joke, and the suspect, in this case, was reportedly held on $150,000 bond. Fentanyl is an opioid considered about 50 times stronger than heroin. Users who think they are taking weaker opioids can suffer dangerous and potentially fatal overdoses with mislabeled fentanyl. The effects of the overdose can be countered by naloxone.