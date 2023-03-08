‘The Mandalorian’ breaks hearts after teasing but not revealing a desperately expected ‘view’

Warning: The article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season three, episode two.

Yes, we finally got to see the ruins of Mandalore after season two and the first episode of the third season of The Mandalorian consistently teasing the prospect.

While it was certainly something — especially for those who have seen the prospering version of the planet previously — the episode put it on the back burner by subtly hinting at the possibility of yet another peek at a different ‘view,’ something fans had been hankering for ever since the last season wrapped up — a look at a helmet-less Din Djarin.

The last we saw Pedro Pascal’s teary-eyed Mando taking off his helmet was when he bid farewell to Grogu at the end of season two after he handed over his charge to Luke Skywalker. It’s been a long time since we laid eyes on the rugged handsomeness of Din Djarin, and the recently-released episode left no stone unturned in making sure to tease the daydream.

It starts with Din ending up in a fix where his blood is being drained out, and he is slowly cooked for dinner. Bo-Katan rescues him — after delivering some stellar Darksaber action — and makes him soup. Given how weak he sounded and how grievously injured he probably was, many expected her to take off his helmet to access his injuries or at least, Din to remove it himself to drink the soup. But no such luck.

What adds further insult to injury is when he finds the Living Waters of Mandalore and starts taking his cape and jet pack off to submerge himself. Surely he wouldn’t go in wearing his helmet? After his cape and jet pack, that was the next thing to go, right?

Wrong.

Din just goes in wearing the helmet, giving his fans a collective dose of disappointment, which is only marginally curbed when Bo-Katan saves the Mandalorian from the not-so-mythical Mythosaur.

So, of course, fans are busy airing their grief over how episode two chooses to betray them in the meanest way possible.

They had us in the first half I’m ngl I was kinda hoping din would take his helmet off 😩😭 #TheMandalorian #Mandalorian #mando pic.twitter.com/14qo35RZEg — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) March 8, 2023

the mandalorian spoilers | #TheMandalorian

WHAT ?!?! NOT EVEN A GLOVE ?!? NOT AN INCH OF SKIN — ju’ 🧨 mando & tlou brainrot (@jaavimorales) March 8, 2023

#Mandalorian spoilers

no helmet less din we lost again — viv (@oatmilkluvbot) March 8, 2023

#TheMandalorian spoilers

when din took off his cape and jet pack and i thought the helmet was next pic.twitter.com/P6N7ivyAns — mᴴ KIT CONNOR DAY (@starfoxlovr) March 8, 2023

If they don’t give us a Din sans the helmet soon, fighting the Empire would pale in face of the massively irked and disgruntled fandom.

The Mandalorian season three episodes air weekly, every Wednesday, on Disney Plus.