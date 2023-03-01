Mando or Bo-Katan? ‘The Mandalorian’ director reveals who is better equipped for the Darksaber

With the first episode of season three of The Mandalorian about to drop, director Rick Famuyiwa has weighed in on who he thinks should wield the Darksaber.

If you don’t remember, season two of The Mandalorian ended with our hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) defeating Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) for possession of the ancient weapon of Mandalore. After realizing that Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) wanted the blade, he tried to give it to her, but it was explained that to earn it honorably it must be won in battle. The wielder would then be able to unite Mandalore with it.

In an interview with Deadline, Famuyiwa describes the power struggle that comes with the blade which will be explored in the upcoming season. Famuyiwa said,

“What does that mean and what does it mean to be Mandalorian… The symbols and the things that make them who they are, are very important and for each character, it has meaning and those repercussions whether it’s Din taking off his helmet or Bo losing the dark saber have ramifications.”

Bo-Katan did wield the weapon once already, in Star Wars Rebels, it was gifted to her, which is why she did not want to take it once the blade was offered to her again. She was given it by Sabine Wren who is yet another Mandalorian who should be discussed when considering who should wield the weapon, as she also wielded it in Star Wars Rebels. Wren is set to appear in live-action later this year, in Ahsoka.

Image via Lucasfilm

Of course, Din currently has the Darksaber, though as evident in The Book of Boba Fett, he has not gotten used to the might of it yet. At least some of the third season will be focused on Mandalore, at least it seems that way according to the trailers. Famuyiwa continued with “I think there are a lot of seeds that are planted, that are growing and are culminating in this season.”

The seeds he is referring to are most likely Bo-Katan wanting to reclaim Mandalore, the Purge of Mandalore that decimated the planet, Din coming to terms with his own place as a foundling in the Children of the Watch, and of course Grogu’s past as a youngling. If Famuyiwa is teasing that we will finally get resolutions to some of these threads in the third season, it might just shape up to be the best season yet.

You can watch new episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.