Republicans tend to spend a lot of their days despairing for the state of America’s future, but going by the way students of George Washington University just destroyed Lauren Boebert‘s credibility with a catchy chant and a well-placed flag, it looks like the kids are alright.

Taking a break from her new favorite hobby of killing wolves, Rep. Boebert (R-CO) joined the House Oversight Committee as they visited the GWU pro-Gaza protests in an attempt to… I don’t really know, scold and tut the students back into class? Unfortunately, it didn’t go so well as Bobo had probably planned. Within 10 seconds of walking through the encampment, as accompanied by her security detail, Boebert was drowned out by chants of “Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!” As one viral tweet put it, “that’s a win for the kids.”

Bobo went to George Washington University to be an idiot and was immediately greeted with "Beetlejuice" chants 🤣 that’s a win for the kids….h/t @SatireAP pic.twitter.com/il7Z03FNyp — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 2, 2024

This would be the perfect burn at any time, but the chant must’ve stung like salt on a wound as it comes just days after Joe Biden himself made a crack about Boebert’s Beetlejuice vape ‘n’ grope-athon at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. And, just as Bobo spectacularly failed to own the President after that quip, she likewise failed to gain any kind of win over GWU’s students too.

During this same visit, Boebert passed a statue of George Washington and became incensed by a Palestinian flag that had been hung over it. Although she strode over and attempted to yank it off herself, the flag remained fixed, alerting the protesters to what she was doing. “This is America, and that s**t needs to come down,” she declared. “Climb up there and get that down,” she ordered one male student. “Absolutely not,” they replied. Defeated and dejected, Boebert was jostled away by her security, leaving the flag-draped founding father still in tact.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert scuffled with protesters at George Washington University (GWU) when trying to remove a Palestinian flag from a statue during her visit today.



The protesters quickly maneuvered to block her from taking it down and her security ushered her… pic.twitter.com/9ZBoGKJWtr — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 1, 2024

All in all, that makes Bobo – 0 Kids – 2. Maybe instead of trying to connect with Gen Z, Boebert should stick to what she’s good at. Like, er, campaign fundraising? No, wait, she’s suffering from an embarrassing drop in personal donations since she switched districts. How about finding a lawyer to defend her carjacking son? Nope, she failed at that too.

Actually, the only thing she has succeeded at of late is passing a bill to remove grey wolves from the endangered species list so poachers can hunt them. Presumably that was done in an attempt to one-up Kristi Noem — Trump’s potential future running mate only killed one pet dog and a goat, but Lauren could be responsible for wiping out a whole species.

Perhaps one day that will be Boebert’s defining characteristic, but for now it remains her bawdy Beetlejuice behavior. Don’t grope your date if you can’t handle the hate, Bobo.

