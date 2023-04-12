‘The Mandalorian’ just brought back some fierce ‘The Last Jedi’ villains

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 7

There’s an awful lot to unpack in this week’s The Mandalorian, which in just one episode has fully redeemed the third season.

It’s crammed full of awesome moments for the characters, but perhaps the greatest moment of all comes in its final throes. Bo-Katan and the Mandalorians have been cornered by Moff Gideon and his Beskar-clad jetpack troopers, having to beat a hasty retreat by using the Darksaber to cut through a blast door.

Paz Vizsla provided cover with his powerful blaster cannon, demolishing countless troopers while under heavy fire. This was his heroic last stand, with his gun eventually overheating and him finishing off the final troopers in vicious hand-to-hand combat. Just as he appeared to have come out on top, three red-clad warriors calmly emerged. Paz didn’t stand a chance, and was left a smoking corpse on the floor, but hey, “this is the way.”

Screengrab via Disney Plus

These intimidating crimson warriors are the Elite Praetorian Guard, who we last saw squaring off against Rey and Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi back in 2017. This version of the guards have red helmets inspired by Mandalorian designs, though judging by their weapons, they’re clearly cut from the same cloth as those that would go on to defend Supreme Leader Snoke.

We’re sure these warriors will return next week for the finale, likely fighting Bo-Katan with her Darksaber. Whether these are the exact people who’ll later fall to Rey and Kylo Ren is unknown, but we’re hoping we’re going to see a lot more of them as they make for fantastic and striking opponents.

The Mandalorian season three finale will air on Apr. 19.