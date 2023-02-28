‘The Mandalorian’ may have an unresolved plot thread which puts Grogu in more danger than we know

At long last, The Mandalorian season three is finally upon us; Din Djarin and Grogu’s adventures throughout the galaxy will finally resume, and almost certainly with fresh dangers to face.

As we know from the events of the previous two seasons, the Empire has been chasing after Grogu for quite some time so that they can study his blood, but an iffy plot point from the show’s very first episode seems to suggest that there may be another party interested in Grogu somewhere in the shadows – but this mystery person (or people) straight-up want the little guy dead.

Early on in the series, Din Djarin found himself in competition with the droid IG-11 to capture Grogu. The droid tells Din that his employer wanted the child dead, which doesn’t quite fit Mof Gideon’s modus operandi.

A post over on the Star Wars subreddit by u/TheLazySith raises a fairly valid question – if it wasn’t the Client (and Gideon, by extension) that hired IG-11 – who did?

While a few arguments were made that IG-11’s employer was in fact The Client, given that Mando was told he could bring Grogu in dead for a lower fee, it doesn’t explain away why IG-11 was specifically told to kill him. Perhaps IG-11 was subcontracted by another bounty hunter and didn’t care for the big payday if the child was brought in alive?

It could be a scripting snafu, or it could be as simple as The Client not particularly caring about the state in which Grogu arrives for Doctor Pershing’s experiments – but seeing as Jon Favreau has been quite vocal about having a concrete plan for the future of the series, perhaps this is an untapped and sinister seed that was planted early on for the show to tackle in the future.

After all, Moff Gideon is out of the picture (for now), and while a return to Mandalore is in the cards in season three, surely Grogu won’t just be along for the ride? What threats await him next?

Fortunately, we’ll get our answers very soon – season three of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney Plus on March 1.