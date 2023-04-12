‘The Mandalorian’ proves naysayers wrong by killing off a major character, and the mourning process has begun

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 7.

The stakes have been raised as The Mandalorian proves critics wrong in the most heartbreaking way possible, and now fans have flocked together to express their grief.

One of the biggest criticisms laid against the hit Disney Plus show so far is that it refuses to kill any character. At worst, they’ll be “killed” before it’s revealed that they actually survived their death. While no one wants to see their favorite character meet a bitter end, a story is always infinitely more interesting when writers don’t rely on the trope of plot armor.

Fans may be regretting the decision to call the show out, though, as the latest episode proved that the show’s writers aren’t afraid to brutally kill off some favorites. If you haven’t seen episode seven yet, stop reading before it’s too late. You’ve been warned!

For those who have seen the show’s terrific penultimate episode, you’ll know that Paz bites the dust in one of the most brutal deaths of the series. Stabbed multiple times by a trio of Moff Gideon’s finest, there’s no doubt that he’s gone for good.

Fans took to Twitter to begin the process of mourning the character.

#TheMandalorian spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

Today we lost a beloved dilf . RIP Paz Vizsla pic.twitter.com/8Pt0Ahezav — yel | MANDO spoilers (@knightlyloki) April 12, 2023

Many were just still in shock that he was really gone.

#TheMandalorian spoilers ⚠️

.

.

.

.

.

.

PAZ'S SON MAN😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 HE'LL NEVER SEE HIS DAD AGAIN THIS IS SO FUCKED UP pic.twitter.com/ryzG7ZVFTE — astral 🪐 mando era!! (@wildstpascal) April 12, 2023

Others praised episode seven as the best yet.

Best episode of #TheMandalorian yet. Holy shit. That last 15 minutes was intense and Paz just became one of my favourite Mandalorians. pic.twitter.com/xtWvLS4eYL — Ryan Leston @ SWCE (@RyanLeston) April 12, 2023

Paz has had many appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, as well as numerous canon Mandalorian graphic novels, so it’s quite a shock that such a long-running character has been killed off in such a brutal fashion. However, the shock death will hopefully renew interest in the show, as the third season has been doing poorly viewership-wise.

The final episode of The Mandalorian‘s third season airs next week, April 19.