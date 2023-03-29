‘The Mandalorian’ relives Luke Skywalker’s season 2 return with a cameo we didn’t see coming

We’re officially over the halfway point of The Mandalorian season three and, whatever its high points may have been so far, it’s fair to say it’s yet to drop a major internet-breaking moment that has made everyone pay attention. The definitive example of this from the show’s past is obviously Luke Skywalker’s mind-blowing return in the season two finale, which was memorably achieved thanks to a combination of Mark Hamill’s return and de-aging deep-fake tech.

While the third run of the Star Wars show has yet to bring the future Last Jedi back in the flesh, The Mandalorian episode five did bring him back in the voice, in a manner of speaking. In “Chapter 21: The Pirate,” Din Djarin’s old ally Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) turns to Mando and Grogu for help when Gorian Shard — yes, the Swamp Thing-looking space pirate from the premiere — invades Nevarro.

During one scene, Teva speaks with one of his wingmen, Lt. Reed, over the radio, a character who previously appeared during Teva’s guest spot on The Book of Boba Fett. It just so happens that Reed is played and voiced by Max Lloyd-Jones — who served as the physical performer for Luke in the season two finale before Hamill’s features were transplanted onto his own in post-production.

The British-Canadian actor — who has elsewhere been seen in everything from Scream: The TV Series to War of the Planet of the Apes — is very much a member of the Star Wars family in his own right, then, aside from his guest stint as Young Luke. Nevertheless, here’s hoping his minor role in the latest episode can be taken as a hint that Master Skywalker is due another walk-on part sometime before season three concludes.

The Mandalorian reaches its much-anticipated Chapter 22 next Wednesday on Disney Plus.