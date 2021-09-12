The Mandalorian Season 2 Wins 3 Emmy Awards

As a big budget sci-fi series that acts as an extension of a multi-billion dollar franchise known and loved the world over, The Mandalorian doesn’t exactly scream ‘prestige television’. A combination of fan service, nostalgia and brand new adventures, it’s comfortably one of the most popular episodic projects on the planet, but not exactly the sort of thing you’d expect to sweep the board when the gongs start being handed out.

Of course, on a technical level The Mandalorian is virtually impeccable, so in that regard it’s not surprising to discover that Season 2 of Disney Plus’ flagship original TV show already has three Emmys under its belt. The main thrust of the ceremony isn’t until next Sunday, but the Creative Arts categories are being handed out this weekend, and Din Djarin’s latest outing has completed a hat-trick in short order.

The Mandalorian has been rewarded with top honors for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), and you can’t say that it isn’t fully deserved.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s brainchild is up for nineteen Primetime Creative Arts Emmys in total, and eight of them are still up for grabs with the rest of the announcements set to unfold later today. 24 hours from now, The Mandalorian could end up with a trophy cabinet full to the brim once again, to go with those seven victories from last year’s corresponding gala.