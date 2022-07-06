‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 currently undergoing reshoots

The much anticipated continuation of Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian is still a good while from premiering, with the cast returning for reshoots.

While fans have seen Pedro Pascal return to the role of Din Djarin during The Book of Boba Fett, his long-awaited third season is faced another hurdle in its quest for a Feb. 2023 release date. Originally intended to release in Dec. 2021, the pandemic derailed its original shooting schedule, leading it to its current release date.

Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan, confirmed during the Colorado Fan Expo she had been working recently on reshoots for a Star Wars project, which she not-so-subtlety hinted was indeed The Mandalorian, ending a sentence with “this is the way”. Sackhoff said she had to scrape to get to the convention in time thanks to the reshoots, saying she was working “much, much later than anticipated”.

“I ended up working much, much later than anticipated on a little show that we all know and love and it made it quite difficult for me to get myself to the convention in time. This is the way.”

Disney Plus has pumped out a lot more Star Wars content since it started with just The Mandalorian. The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch, Obi-Wan Kenobi, all now released, and the likes of Ahsoka, Andor, and Skeleton Crew on their way. The change in Disney’s strategy with regard to Star Wars is noteworthy, with the Mouse House originally aiming to release movies every year, until the slight mess of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018.