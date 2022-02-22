‘The Mandalorian’ star reveals their other sci-fi series has been canceled

Whether by accident or design, Katee Sackhoff has been a regular fixture of the sci-fi genre for almost two decades, and her hits have largely outweighed the misses so far.

Since first gaining mainstream attention as Kara Thrace in the acclaimed Battlestar Galactica reboot, the actress has gone on to appear in Vin Diesel’s Riddick, five episodes of the short-lived update of The Bionic Woman, and an episode of Futurama, while she also lent her vocal talents to video games Halo 3 and Resistance 2.

Of course, there’s also the small matter of Bo-Katan Kryze, with Sackhoff making the jump into live-action via The Mandalorian after playing the Star Wars fan favorite in The Clone Wars and Rebels. Unfortunately, her other sci-fi series has officially bitten the dust, after the 41 year-old confirmed that Netflix would not be picking up Another Life for a third season.

I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards 🚀 See you on the next adventure ❤️ Love Niko — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) February 21, 2022

The show was hardly winning much in the way of critical praise anyway, with the first run of episodes earning a dire 6% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the two and a half year gap between seasons hardly did it any favors in terms of buzz, either. On the plus side, at least Sackhoff has Star Wars to fall back on for the foreseeable future.