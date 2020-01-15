The Mandalorian’s Taika Waititi Calls For Fan Petition To Bring Back IG-11

Call it Internet fandom or a runaway sense of entitlement, but it seems there’s a petition for everything – and we really mean everything – in this day and age.

Whether it’s removing the rat from Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning crime drama, The Departed, to Pokémon Sword and Shield spurring a White House petition, as aggrieved Nintendo fans called on the Powers That Be to stop sales of the latest Pokémon title. Nope, we don’t quite understand that one either.

The latest petition – or, should we say, demand for a petition – is more worthy of your attention, though, as it comes from Taika Waititi himself, the prolific director who will soon be making his way back to the MCU for Thor: Love and Thunder.

During his downtime from Ragnarok (not to mention Jojo Rabbit and the ongoing What We Do in the Shadows TV spinoff), Waititi filmed a small, yet pivotal role in The Mandalorian. His role? A sharp-shooting droid by the name of IG-11.

Waititi’s character ultimately appeared in three episodes of The Mandalorian, and enjoyed quite the send-off. But the writer-director-star wants to see a fan petition calling for IG-11’s resurrection.

Via TheWrap:

I feel we just need to start a petition because I think that character, really, he held up the entire season, didn’t he? From episode 1 all the way through, [IG-11] was the hero.

You can no doubt sense Taika Waititi’s dry wit from that comment alone. It’s important to remember that Waititi actually directed The Mandalorian‘s eighth episode, “The Reckoning,” so it’s nigh on certain that he’ll be involved in the show’s second season – even if it spells the last nail in the coffin for IG-11. If that’s the case, at least he went out with a bang. And a heroic one at that.