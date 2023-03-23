The MCU’s Disney Plus slate getting drastically slashed is going down surprisingly well with Marvel fans

Rome didn’t last forever, and neither did Marvel’s streak of solid cinematic entries. As of late, Marvel hasn’t been able to produce much of anything that has excited fans the way older entries into the universe did — and that’s not a good thing. Now, in the wake of Victoria Alonso’s surprise exit from the House of Mouse, the minds at Marvel have decided to totally shift their future Disney Plus release windows.

What’s even more surprising? Fans seem to think it’s a good idea, and frankly, we don’t blame them.

The 5 previous Marvel Studios series that were initially scheduled to release this year have reportedly been reduced to 3 or 4.



The rest will be moving up to 2024 or later than that, to avoid pressure at Marvel Studios' post-production team.



It’s time to face facts: Marvel is struggling. Scratch that, it’s more than a struggle — Marvel is fighting for its life, or at least the continued respect of fans everywhere. So, same thing, right? The harsh reality is that these “tales to astonish” aren’t so astonishing anymore, and superhero fatigue isn’t all that’s standing between Marvel and its return to greatness.

In a surprise twist that no one saw coming (we sort of did), fans actually think Marvel shrinking its upcoming release schedule is a step in the right direction. Does anyone else have chills? This almost feels like a post-credits scene.

Quality over quantity is right. After Endgame, it seems all Marvel could think to do was inundate our innocent eyeballs with as much content as they possibly could — and why wouldn’t they? They’re friggin’ Marvel. It just so happens that by spreading themselves too thin, their ability to bring compelling narratives to the table took a dive.

What was supposed to be a 2023 occupied by What…If?, Secret Invasion, Loki, Ironheart, Echo, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, will probably end up simply being Secret Invasion, Loki, Ironheart, and Agatha. At any rate, trimming things down isn’t a bad thing. By switching the schedule around, Marvel is able to give their hard-working VFX team a much-needed break and can let the storytellers in charge get some rest.

Hopefully, these recent Marvel shakeups spell better days for the entertainment juggernaut. They need it, Disney needs it, we all need it. Marvel has been a part of the cultural zeitgeist for over 15 years, and if there’s any hope of securing another 15, they’ve got to change some things. Much like one of Iron Man’s many suits of armor, it’s time for an upgrade.