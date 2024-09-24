‘The most graphic death I’ve ever seen on CBS’: The ‘Big Brother’ demise no one saw coming is literally leaving people traumatized

Producers decided to spice up Big Brother Season 26 when they transported the remaining contestants into Jankie World for week nine. This creepy backyard carnival was meant to be fun but also … weird. And then came the shocking twist: It was not just a houseguest to be eliminated; Jankie, the little AI robot, also had a sudden end!

T’kor and Rubina faced elimination (ultimately resulting in T’kor Clottey becoming the ninth person to be evicted), but the destruction of Jankie really tugged on viewers’ heartstrings. A short clip from the show has been shared on X by Brian Scally, who referred to it as “the most graphic death I’ve ever seen on CBS.”

In the clip, we see how Jankie appears to malfunction and dies in the most dramatic way imaginable. “I don’t feel so well,” Jankie declares. “What is happening to me? I can’t see … hello? Are you there? Wait!” The whole scene sounds like a script from a cheesy horror film.

Big Brother producers did Jankie wrong

This was the most graphic death I’ve ever seen on CBS #BB26 pic.twitter.com/fGGnDdjmYd — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) September 23, 2024

Fans have reacted to the post with pure horror, and the comment section has been flooded with messages of sadness. “This was actually so f***ed up lol Like he just finished mentioning his 1 week birthday and they went and ended him in the most devastating way,” a comment reads. The shocking move evidently left young viewers of the show heartbroken as one shared the “traumatized” state of her 5-year-old after watching the episode.

While Jankie wasn’t even a tangible bot, reactions to his death confirm that fans are unhappy about how things played out. For some, Jankie “was just a child he never meant to annoy people he just wanted to have fun which is children in general,” while others can’t get over how adorable and huggable he was, thus making how his unexpected demise even more traumatizing. We will miss you, Jankie, and your requests for a song!

After T’kor exited, Entertainment Weekly interviewed her. The chat included questions about her time in the competition, her regrets, and, perhaps most importantly, the worst part of living in the Jankie World.

“Well, definitely, for me, it was being on the block, for sure! But I think to Jankie World specifically, it was being outside during the day in the blistering heat with nothing to do. Everybody kind of just spent their time napping and wasting the day away, and we never knew what time it was. And, of course, Jankie loved to interrupt our naps with sing and dance time. And also, I couldn’t eat anything else but pizza! So, you know, a lot.”

Yep, it doesn’t sound like it was fun at all.

The Big Brother contestants may be happy to see the end of Jankie, but fans are definitely not planning to get over the tiny bot anytime soon.

