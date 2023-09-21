The most important Ahsoka character has been cruelly abandoned

The latest episode of Ahsoka has us questioning the loyalty of Natasha Liu Bordizoo’s Sabine Wren in more ways than one. Specifically, one of the show’s most instantaneous fan favorites appears totally abandoned even as Sabine reunites with another long-lost companion.

Not only did Sabine make an unsavory deal with Ray Stevenson’s Baylon Skoll in order to secure the whereabouts of Eman Esfandi’s Ezra Bridger, much to the dismay of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, another beloved character has been left behind in the process.

You see, episode 6 of Ahsoka saw Sabine getting hooked up with a howler, a horse-like creature whom Sabine rides in her search for Ezra, thanks to an exchange with Lars Mikkelsen’s Thrawn. However, as Sabine pets the creature and soothes it following a hostile encounter on a strange planet, the heartwarming moment is interrupted by a sudden thought: What happened to Sabine’s pet back in her home world?

Image via Disney.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka prominently featured Sabine’s pet, a feline-like creature known as a loth cat. Are we to believe this animal is still being taken care of as Sabine goes on an adventure on some other planet and petting a completely different animal that would probably make the poor kitty yowl with jealousy? We’re seriously wondering what the heck is going on here, especially since the loth cat was seemingly set up as the newest cute creature in the Star Wars universe to act as the spiritual successor to Baby Yoda.

Normally, we would assume Sabine’s pal Ahsoka, who seemed to have a bond with the creature, could take up the reigns of cat-sitting duties while she was away. However, considering Ahsoka is herself on a galaxy-spanning journey as she experienced a bit of a rift with Sabine, it has us worried the poor loth cat is all alone. Would it have killed showrunner Dave Filoni to insert one measly scene of Sabine hiring a professional cat caretaker before this whole adventure kicked off for the sake of our collective psyche? We think not.

We certainly hope Filoni can turn the series around and provide some reassurance that the abandoned loth cat is fine when the final two episodes of Ahsoka air the next two Tuesdays on Disney Plus.