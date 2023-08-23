What type of animal is Sabine Wren’s pet in ‘Ahsoka?’

If you’ve seen the first two episodes of Ahsoka, you may have been swept away by a cat-like creature that popped up throughout. So just what type of creature is this intergalactic feline that serves as the pet for Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren?

Sabine, the Mandalorian-turned-revolutionary fighter, serves as the mentee to Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka in the show. Ahsoka must balance keeping her young apprentice from danger, while also teaming up with her in their fight against the Galactic Empire and their search to find their missing friend, Eman Esfandi’s Ezra Bridger.

Image via Disney.

The creature in question, which resembles a cat but with bird-like feet and almost rabbit-like ears, is called loth cat, it turns out. As The Mary Sue pointed out in their review of Ahsoka, Sabine’s connection with her loth cat makes her instantly relatable. Not to mention, “they are so cute” that the creatures seem destined to become a fan favorite.

Overall, after the somewhat middling entries in the Star Wars franchise that have included the Disney Plus series The Book of Bobba Fett and The Mandalorian season 3, the first two episodes of Ahsoka seem to promise a return of form for televised tales set in a galaxy far, far away. With Dave Filoni at the helm, who directed some of the best episodes of the two previously mentioned shows, it’s no wonder the series is starting off on the right foot. Not to mention Filoni is the mastermind behind many of the acclaimed animated series in the Star Wars universe, such as Clone Wars and Rebels.

You catch new episodes of Ahsoka on Disney Plus every Tuesday at 6pm PT/9pm ET.