Sabine who? This handsome droid has already been deemed the best character in ‘Ahsoka’

Ahsoka is currently tip-toeing over the high hopes of every Star Wars fan awaiting to see the rebels in action. The latest Disney Plus miniseries is set to debut at 6 pm PT, but the clips and trailer of the action-packed The Mandalorian spin-off has already prompted fans to pick their favorite characters.

While the miniseries is focused on the story of the former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano, various new and legacy characters will grace the screen to round the narrative. One of the most anticipated live-action character debuts expected in the series is of the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, who previously appeared in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. But despite all the publicity, a famed non-human Star Wars character is winning the battle for the best character already.

Ahsoka’s official YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) accounts released an unseen clip of the wholesome duo Hera Syndulla and Chopper from the Star Wars franchise, and users seem to be completely under the spell of the notorious astromech droid. According to his Star Wars databank entry, Chopper is the resident droid of the rebel freighter Ghost, assisting the crew in everything from ship maintenance to combat. He was pulled from the wreckage of a crashed ship on Ryloth.

The Obsolete-looking astromech droid has previously appeared in two animated series; Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Star Wars Rebels, where he gained recognition for his cranky, prankish personality. Unsurprisingly, the C1-10P droid has again managed to steal the spotlight and is already being hailed as the series’ best character.

Choppers gonna be one of the best characters — Ethan Solo (@ethansolo_) August 21, 2023

The replies section of Ahsoka’s X post is filled with people going into a frenzy over the live-action Chopper’s looks, and even calling him the GOAT and “da real MVP.” Users have also expressed their joy over how they can hilariously understand his words, despite him not actually speaking English.

Chopper will be seen in the upcoming series alongside Hera Syndulla, a Twi’lek female revolutionary leader and a rebel. Chopper became a loyal companion to her when she was still just a child, and the video showing the two having some amusing banter is simply a brief example of their close relationship. Dave Filoni will reprise his role voicing the amusing but grumpy droid, who previously voiced him in Rebels.

Image via Star Wars Databank

The little feral robot has filled the show with much-needed individuality and hilarity. And even before the season starts, he is already well on his way to developing a cult following. With his charms, adorable little limbs, and convoluted speech, Chopper is already in the lead for the best character title. The droid has almost displaced Sabine Wren’s name from everyone’s mind.