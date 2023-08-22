What is the ‘Ahsoka’ release date on Disney Plus?

The latest addition to the live-action Star Wars TV universe is right around the corner with Ahsoka gearing up for its highly-anticipated premiere on Disney Plus. When it does, we will finally get to see Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano experience her own storyline after being teased and cameoed numerous times in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

For those unfamiliar with Tano’s backstory, the character’s journey began in Star Wars: Clone Wars as Anakin Skywalker’s headstrong Padawan. Over time, Tano transformed into a fearless leader and went on to become the hero of Clone Wars, but not before getting framed for a crime she didn’t commit and then leaving the Jedi Order. Dawson made her first live-action appearance as Tano in “Chapter 13: The Jedi” in the second season of The Mandalorian where she confronted the villain Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) about the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Fans of Star Wars Rebels will remember Grand Admiral Thrawn as the blue-skinned Imperial leader who fled into hyperspace with Ezra Bridger at the end of Star Wars Rebels. The character was officially teased in the live-action form during the second season of The Mandalorian and was brought to the forefront in the third. Lars Mikkelsen will reprise his role as the live-action version of the character in Ahsoka, and actor Eman Esfandi will take up the mantle as Bridger.

Set in the New Republic era, Ahsoka will flesh out all those whisperings of danger we’ve heard rumbling throughout the galaxy over the last several years, so we have a feeling you won’t want to miss out on this one.

So, when will Ahsoka release on Disney Plus?

New date, get ready! #Ahsoka, a Star Wars Original series, now arrives August 22 at 6PM PT on@DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/RVGooNQYgS — Star Wars (@starwars) August 18, 2023

After nearly three years of waiting, the first two episodes of Ahsoka will finally land on Disney Plus starting Aug. 22, having been bumped up by one day.

New episodes will drop every Tuesday starting at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. The season will consist of eight episodes with the final one airing on Oct. 3, just days before the season premiere of Loki season two.

Filming for the series began back in May 2022, a year and a half after Lucasfilm made the inaugural announcement in December 2020. Since Rosario Dawson herself said the show felt like a fifth season of Star Wars Rebels, you should probably catch up on that series beforehand to get the full grasp of things. In fact, if you’re wondering what to watch to get you prepared, here you go.