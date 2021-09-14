The Movies That Made Us To Focus On Friday The 13th, Nightmare On Elm Street And More In Season 3

Netflix released a new trailer for the third season of its nostalgia-driven docu-series, The Movies That Made Us, which reveals the new season will be available for streaming starting October 12 and will put a stronger focus on classic horror films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and Halloween.



The new trailer, which can be viewed here, teases how the series will explore some of the props and special effects like Freddy Kreuger’s glove, or Michael Myers’ mask were originally conceived before making their debut on the big screen.

While there has already been extensive documentation of the behind-the-scenes aspects of some of these films, it will be interesting to see if the Netflix series can shed any new light on these moments of cinematic genius. Other films the third season will cover include Aliens, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coming to America, Elf, and Robocop. In past seasons, the series has covered films including Die Hard, Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park. and Back to the Future.



The Movies That Made Us debuted on Netflix in 2019 as a spinoff of another Netflix docu-series, The Toys That Made Us which began streaming its first season in 2017. Both series were created by Brian Volk-Weiss, a film and television producer and director known for his work with comedians like Weird Al Yankovic, Louis C.K., and Sarah Silverman among others.

According to IMDb, Volk-Weiss is currently working on a wide array of upcoming comedy specials including for Helen Hong, Cocoa Brown, and Katrina Davis as well as several other comedians.