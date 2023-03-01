The mysterious creatures in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 premiere may confirm the comeback of a sorely missed ‘Star Wars’ character

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season three premiere

The Mandalorian‘s season three opener was a great way to reintroduce audiences to Din Djarin and Grogu’s story. Season two wrapped up in December 2020, though a pair of episodes of The Book of Boba Fett in early 2021 were also stealth Mando adventures. So, a reunion with some of our favorite characters (except the M.I.A. Cara Dune…) was definitely necessary.

Along the way, we might have gotten a major tease of a returning character. Early in the episode, Din and Grogu travel through hyperspace, with Grogu spotting mysterious whale-like creatures also navigating between star systems. These are purrgil, near-legendary creatures that live in the deepest reaches of space.

Purrgil made their first appearance in the Star Wars Rebels second season episode “The Call.” Here, Jedi padawan Ezra Bridger encounters the Purrgil King, who returns his helmet and prevents him from asphyxiating to death in space. Bridger promptly forms a Force bond with the creature and communicates with it, allying himself with the herd, and they soon attack Grand Admiral Thrawn’s fleet together.

Star Wars: Rebels

Bridger is strongly rumored to be making his live-action Star Wars debut soon, either via a cameo in The Mandalorian or (more likely) in Ahsoka after Eman Esfandi was cast in the role. His deep connection with the creatures and their quasi-mystical nature may mean the purrgil appearing here is a big hint that his comeback isn’t too far away.

We doubt that the purrgil appearing here is just to provide a moment of wonder, so when Bridger arrives in live-action expect space whales to not be far behind. And, after Avatar: The Way of Water, we’re definitely in the mood to see more sci-fi whales wrecking stuff.

The Mandalorian airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.