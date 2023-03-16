While unfortunately not everyone from the Netflix series will be back, Daredevil: Born Again still looks set to see Hell’s Kitchen’s own hornheaded hero team up with a number of other fan-favorites. Jon Bernthal’s definitely returning as the Punisher and rumors abound that the likes of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones could feature too. Looking to the character’s more recent past, though, it certainly feels like there’s opportunity for Tatiana Maslany to drop by as She-Hulk to boot.

Don’t forget that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended with Matt Murdock and his fellow superpowered lawyer Jennifer Walters in a cozy relationship, so Born Again will have to address this in someway, right? Well, Twitter user @blurayangel pitched the idea of a She-Hulk crossover in the upcoming Disney Plus revival and, right on cue, a torrent of fuming fans having tantrums at the very notion filled the replies.

Should SHE-HULK appear in DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN? pic.twitter.com/GlbWppi3GQ — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) March 15, 2023

Sure, a bunch of excited responses emerged as well, from more reasonable folks who enjoyed Charlie Cox’s and Maslany’s chemistry in She-Hulk and want to see more of it…

Yes, I would love to see more of her chemistry with Charlie cox Daredevil — JaxonRobertL (@JaxonRobertL) March 15, 2023

Yes! She-Hulk was great and it was cool to see Daredevil again. She should definitely make an appearance in Daredevil. pic.twitter.com/XONqCjENtB — Nathan Kroll (@LetsJustBeFoes) March 16, 2023

Yessir! Need this duo back together — michael (@michael74972245) March 15, 2023

… However, the majority of comments seemed to come from the wannabe Titania crowd who apparently remain just as incensed by the show even half a year on from its conclusion.

Please no no no — Riz (@rizTeklan) March 16, 2023

The meme game of these people is highly original.

We can’t wait for Kevin Feige to announce the Alternate Childish Universe in the Multiverse (ACUM) at this year’s Comic-Con!

Im waiting for that day when Marvel confirms She Hulk Is No More Canon To MCU it's an Alternate Childish Universe In The Multiverse!!!!💀💀☠️ — Harshit 🌟 (@Hiiharshit69) March 16, 2023

Some are asking Marvel to forget She-Hulk was even a thing, which is ironic as that’s something they don’t seem able to do themselves.

they should just forget she hulk was ever a thing and try and at least salvage DD — Robbie (@robbie1878) March 15, 2023

Does anyone actually else want to see Born Again become a backdoor She-Hulk season two just to see the chaos unfold on Twitter?

I'll be okay if they just name cameo her in the show, but I swear to God, if they do the whole bait and switch and make her the star and shove Daredevil aside, I'm gonna be pissed. — DreadfulBones (@DreadfulBones66) March 15, 2023

Who knows if Jen and Matt’s chemistry will be rekindled in Daredevil: Born Again, but we certainly hope it won’t be long before Shulkie returns to the MCU. We can only imagine what the whiners will say when she joins the Avengers in The Kang Dynasty.