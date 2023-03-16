The notion of She-Hulk dropping by ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ leads to inevitable flood of irrational outbursts
While unfortunately not everyone from the Netflix series will be back, Daredevil: Born Again still looks set to see Hell’s Kitchen’s own hornheaded hero team up with a number of other fan-favorites. Jon Bernthal’s definitely returning as the Punisher and rumors abound that the likes of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones could feature too. Looking to the character’s more recent past, though, it certainly feels like there’s opportunity for Tatiana Maslany to drop by as She-Hulk to boot.
Don’t forget that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended with Matt Murdock and his fellow superpowered lawyer Jennifer Walters in a cozy relationship, so Born Again will have to address this in someway, right? Well, Twitter user @blurayangel pitched the idea of a She-Hulk crossover in the upcoming Disney Plus revival and, right on cue, a torrent of fuming fans having tantrums at the very notion filled the replies.
Sure, a bunch of excited responses emerged as well, from more reasonable folks who enjoyed Charlie Cox’s and Maslany’s chemistry in She-Hulk and want to see more of it…
… However, the majority of comments seemed to come from the wannabe Titania crowd who apparently remain just as incensed by the show even half a year on from its conclusion.
The meme game of these people is highly original.
We can’t wait for Kevin Feige to announce the Alternate Childish Universe in the Multiverse (ACUM) at this year’s Comic-Con!
Some are asking Marvel to forget She-Hulk was even a thing, which is ironic as that’s something they don’t seem able to do themselves.
Does anyone actually else want to see Born Again become a backdoor She-Hulk season two just to see the chaos unfold on Twitter?
Who knows if Jen and Matt’s chemistry will be rekindled in Daredevil: Born Again, but we certainly hope it won’t be long before Shulkie returns to the MCU. We can only imagine what the whiners will say when she joins the Avengers in The Kang Dynasty.