The Office Trends Thanks To A Single Wholesome Chris Evans Tweet

Despite their millions of dollars and cavernous mansions, the rich and famous are just like us sometimes, and in the case of Chris Evans that includes spending a lazy weekend on the couch watching The Office for what almost certainly isn’t the first time.

The almost infamously wholesome actor offered his thoughts on the show, in particular the relationship between John Krasinski’s Jim and Jenna Fischer’s Pam. After both of the stars responded directly to his tweet, the beloved comedy found itself trending online in almost no time at all.

As you can see from the reactions below, The Office fans were losing their minds at seeing none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America profess his love for Dunder Mifflin’s premiere power couple, and it quickly became one of the hottest topics on Twitter for the rest of the day.

Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 23, 2021

thank you sir chris evans for reviving the office and jim and pam nation

pic.twitter.com/lr36JoukD3 — the office struggles (@dundiesawards) October 24, 2021

about to cry at this jim and pam edit i found in chris evans replies pic.twitter.com/DZcwtwvz7J — laserbabe (taylors version) 🧣 (@alieltnuolb) October 23, 2021

chris evans watching the office just proves this man has taste — comfort for chris stans (@safeforchris) October 23, 2021

Me wondering if Chris Evans cried at Jim and Pam’s wedding. I did. Like a baby. Especially the part where they’re at Niagara Falls. pic.twitter.com/wiROLMi9Qw — claire 🕸 (@thewinterarrow) October 24, 2021

chris evans is the only man allowed to say “looking for the pam to my jim” https://t.co/AVpMaIiWnn — rishika (@rishikanaik_) October 24, 2021

Seeing Chris Evans tweet about The Office makes me wonder which of the Avengers was a Superstore stan. https://t.co/wf36Z65hrl — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) October 23, 2021

When Jim and Pam are having an off day but at the end of the episode they’re both leaving each other messages talking about the same things. Good stuff. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 23, 2021

Finding out Chris is a fan of The Office is the most unexpected, yet best part of my day so far pic.twitter.com/hoWo2pZhCB — Dannie Rose (@dannieros3) October 23, 2021

CHRIS EVANS WATCHES THE OFFICE pic.twitter.com/gR8OpzJgxd — Boobel (@the_boobel) October 23, 2021

I love that even @ChrisEvans appreciates the little moments of The Office like the rest of us. https://t.co/YYKt4J0r4l — Ryan Ordmandy (@RyanOrdmandy) October 23, 2021

And now The Office & Jim and Pam..both are trending!! Is it the power of Chris Evans!!?? pic.twitter.com/3xhQRsGs6z — Shrabani Mondal (@Shrabani22) October 23, 2021

It just goes to show the enduring popularity of the The Office when a single tweet from an A-list star can have the series dominating the social media discourse eight and a half years after the final episode aired, and all Evans really did was share that he holds the exact same opinions on Jim and Pam as the majority of the fanbase.