The Office Trends Thanks To A Single Wholesome Chris Evans Tweet
Despite their millions of dollars and cavernous mansions, the rich and famous are just like us sometimes, and in the case of Chris Evans that includes spending a lazy weekend on the couch watching The Office for what almost certainly isn’t the first time.
The almost infamously wholesome actor offered his thoughts on the show, in particular the relationship between John Krasinski’s Jim and Jenna Fischer’s Pam. After both of the stars responded directly to his tweet, the beloved comedy found itself trending online in almost no time at all.
As you can see from the reactions below, The Office fans were losing their minds at seeing none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America profess his love for Dunder Mifflin’s premiere power couple, and it quickly became one of the hottest topics on Twitter for the rest of the day.
It just goes to show the enduring popularity of the The Office when a single tweet from an A-list star can have the series dominating the social media discourse eight and a half years after the final episode aired, and all Evans really did was share that he holds the exact same opinions on Jim and Pam as the majority of the fanbase.