The official ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer retreads a painful past for the former royal couple

Looks like the wait for Harry & Meghan is going to be shorter than we imagined. The upcoming Netflix-exclusive docuseries about infamous royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally dropped its first official trailer this morning, including more footage and a release schedule that starts very soon.

The trailer begins with Harry and Meghan briefly recapping the beginnings of their relationship and recalling how fast things happened. Then, it includes bits of their painful experience as a royal couple. They are not afraid to mention the part that race and gender play in what they went through, tracing parallels that go as far as Harry’s mother, Diana, and the harassment she experienced in her time.

Image via Netflix

Knowing the royal institution and what that life entails, particularly for the women who marry into the family, Harry realizes no one but him is interested in protecting his loved ones. Especially when knowing how much harder things were for Meghan as a Black woman. Afraid that history would “repeat itself,” they distanced themselves from that world. It looks like the docuseries will discuss their motivations, historical parallels with other women, and the consequences of the decision they made.

Another thing that is briefly mentioned in the trailer is how much of what is out there is actually true. “There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories,” says Harry. According to him, “no one knows the full story.” But they do, and it looks like they are not holding back.

Harry & Meghan is a global Netflix event set to be released in two parts, much sooner than most people imagined. Part one comes out on Dec. 8, 2022, and part two, a week later, on Dec. 15.