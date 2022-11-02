The ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise is back in first trailer for new spinoff series

What’s that – you love the Pitch Perfect franchise but bemoan the fact that there’s simply not enough Bumper in your life? Well you’re in luck! There’s a new trailer for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and it features more Bumper than you’ll ever need.

In the clip, Adam DeVine is back as the titular character. He goes to Germany after one of his videos goes viral. Once he’s there he realizes fairly quickly that things aren’t going to go as easily as he imagined.

The show, premiering on Peacock, also stars his Modern Family love-interest Sarah Hyland, actress Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil, fresh off her stint in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Also reprising their role is Flula Borg from Das Sound Machine, who initially invites Bumper to Germany. Actress and director Elizabeth Banks executive produced the movie, and in a release about the show, she said this spinoff has been a long time coming.

“To think this journey began over 15 years ago – from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin’s book, to three incredible films, and now a television series. We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways – anywhere in the world, at any point in your life.”

Megan Amram (The Good Place) is the writer and showrunner. She was brought in by Banks and said she’s a huge fan of the series and extremely pumped about the show.

“I am deeply excited to share with you the first season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. I have been honored to have been brought into the Pitch Perfect fold by Elizabeth Banks. Like many of you, I saw the movies in the theaters a decade ago and laughed my butt off. My toes have still never recovered from how hard I tapped them.”

Bumper in Berlin premieres Nov. 23 on Peacock. The first episode will also stream on NBC on Nov. 28 after The Voice.