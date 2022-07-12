Pokémon fans might have the chance to get on TV and make their mark in the franchise as The Pokémon Company International is currently casting for a series focused on the trading card game.

In a sign-up, The Pokémon Company International is looking for fans who have an interest in the TCG to apply for the chance to appear in an unscripted show.

The casting call asks for fans of all backgrounds and walks of life to apply.

“The Pokémon Company International is currently searching for energetic, personable candidates of all ages and their families for an exciting new opportunity. Whether you are trying to learn the Pokémon Trading Card Game to connect with your loved ones, hone your TCG skills to get to the next level, or are already a competitive player, we would like to hear how a Pokémon TCG expert can help you!”

Details about this series are very limited right now, but it seems that filming will take place in Los Angeles. The posting is looking for applicants of all ages but you’ll need a good understanding of Pokémon to fill out the form.

Questions range from personal details to more themed questions such as where you compete in Pokémon TCG, how Pokémon has impacted your life, and, of course, your favorite Pokémon.

Right now this is everything that has been shared about the upcoming show, but more details are set to be announced at a later date. If you’re interested in applying you can do so via CastingCrane here.