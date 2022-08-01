The Rebel Alliance stands tall in new ‘Andor’ poster

We can officially say that, after years of being in development, Andor is finally coming out next month. Disney Plus celebrated the beginning of August today with the release of the very first trailer for the Rogue One prequel series, which will continue the story of Diego Luna’s Rebel spy. Following that promo, the first poster for the show has likewise dropped online, highlighting Luna and the supporting cast, which is full of both familiar and fresh faces.

As shared on the official Star Wars Twitter account, the poster came with a promise that fans can expect not one or even two episodes to land on premiere day, but three when it arrives next month. “Experience the three-episode premiere of [Andor] a Star Wars Original Series, streaming only on [Disney Plus] September 21,” read the caption.

As well as Luna’s titular character, the poster similarly spotlights Genevieve O’Reilly and Forest Whitaker, both of whom are reprising their roles as Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera, respectively, from Rogue One. As for the newbies, these include the MCU’s Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona (Morbius), Denise Gough (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Kyle Soller (Poldark). Although not spotlighted here, Killing Eve favorite Fiona Shaw is also on board.

Maybe because it’s less of a flashy attention-grabber than the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett, Andor has been bubbling under the radar somewhat but that should all change now that the marketing’s being ramped up. The first trailer promises a unique Star Wars series, one that emphasizes political intrigue over sci-fi action (although, obviously, it won’t skimp on that either).

With Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One and was the uncredited director of the film’s transformative reshoots, on board as showrunner, Andor looks to be a worthy follow-up to one of the most acclaimed Star Wars productions of the Disney era. Catch it on streaming from Sep. 21.