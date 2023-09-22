‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 4 release window, cast, and more

Recently, The Righteous Gemstones was renewed for a fourth season at HBO. The critically acclaimed black comedy focuses on a family of morally corrupt Southern televangelists, all fighting for the position as successor — and the praise — of the family patriarch, pastor Eli Gemstone. As they try to make their own mark on the world of christendom, spoiled adult children Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin get into a series of self-induced mishaps.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 4 release window

Photo by Jake Giles Netter/HBO

Typically, The Righteous Gemstones has around one season per year. The series debuted in 2019, taking 2020 and 2021 off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, before resuming regular scheduling with seasons 2 and 3 in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

With this in mind, season 4 will likely release somewhere around 2024. However, due to the ongoing Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG) strikes, there’s every chance the series will be delayed until 2025.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 4 cast

Image via Rough House Pictures / HBO Entertainment

The production of season 4 still in its infancy, in addition to the ongoing writers’ strike. With this in mind, it is unlikely that any new casting for the series will be announced any time soon, as the season probably hasn’t begun any formal writing process, especially so close to the recent season 3 finale.

For now, central cast members John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), and Cassidy Freeman (Amber Gemstone) are most likely to return. Danny McBride, who portrays Jesse Gemstone, also serves as showrunner and creator of the series. While their presence throughout the series is more sporadic, Skyler Gizondo (Gideon Gemstone), Tony Cavalero as (Keefe Chambers), and Walton Goggins (Baby Billy Freeman), also look set to return.

What we know about ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 4 so far

Photo by Jake Giles Netter/HBO

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 ended with the Gemstone family reuniting after a series of near-death experiences, including an attempted assassination via bombing and a biblical plague of locusts. Even Judy and husband BJ agreed to go to marriage counseling, in perhaps the most normal decision the couple has ever made. However, in true Gemstone fashion, this peaceful coexistence cannot last, and the family are likely set to return to their normal dysfunction.

In the season 3 finale, Gideon reveals his dream of becoming a pastor, and the fourth season will likely follow his latest attempt to redeem the family’s wrongdoings. In perhaps the biggest surprise of the finale, Kelvin and Keefe are revealed to be a couple, sharing a kiss. As is often the case in this (dis)organized religion, the Gemstones’ reaction to the gay couple will certainly be noteworthy.