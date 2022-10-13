There’s no denying that right now Owain Arthur is the biggest star on Amazon’s The Rings of Power, but the Dwarven ensemble has one more breakthrough star who, despite early reservations, has managed to steal everyone’s hearts.

While the storylines of Galadriel and Arondir get their fair share of criticism, Middle-earth enthusiasts can’t get enough of Durin and Robert Aramayo’s Elrond, so much so that they even wouldn’t mind a spinoff centering around their friendship. And yet, the two would not have shined as brightly if it weren’t for Durin’s wife, Disa, played by Sophia Nomvete.

Owain has discussed Durin and Disa’s relationship in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, calling them the one true power couple of Middle-earth:

“What I love is that Durin and Disa are solid. There’s no shaking them. They are a power couple, if you like. The power couple of Middle-earth! [Laughs] But she’s always there for him, and he’s always there for her, and they know each other well. I think Disa knows Durin better than Durin knows Durin. It’s kind of a ‘mama knows best’ type of thing, and I don’t think Durin takes that for granted.”

LOTR: The Rings of Power : The Dwarves 1 of 6

Click to skip Princess Disa

Princess Disa and Prince Durin

Princess Disa and the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm

Prince Durin and Princess Disa The Rings of Power

King Durin III and Prince Durin IV

Click to zoom

We can’t help but agree. Elrond and Durin’s hides would have been long withering under the light of Anar if it weren’t for Disa intervening and helping them through their friendship, not to mention giving his husband the courage to face his father, the king. Arthur is glad that people have picked up on their bond.

“What I’ve loved is how people have picked up on it. Sophia and I did lots of work together before shooting and during shooting, and we get on so well,” he said. “I’m actually in the car with her right now right this second! We’re off to a convention. [Laughs] So we’re living in each other’s pockets, and we finish each other’s sentences and call each other idiots every day. I love her to bits. [In the background, Sophia Nomvete yells, ‘I love you!’] So I like that the fans have picked up on that.”

It’s heartwarming to know that these two have as much chemistry off-screen as on it.

The Rings of Power finale premieres at midnight today, so let’s hope that between the dilemmas of Númenor, the destruction of the Southlands, and the arrival of Sauron, there remains a bit of screentime for Durin, Disa, and Elrond to appear together on-screen one last time. Until the show returns with another season next year or the year after it, that is.