Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Season 2’s production status is revealed as Hobbit fans take a walk down memory lane

News about the second season of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is making waves across the fandom as fans of the fantasy series turn their sights on what is yet to come. The sprawling story has yet to even introduce Sauron, let alone detail his rise to power, which is ramping up excitement for the content of season two. Fans are hoping that the next season will answer a number of burning questions, including one lingering query about discrepancies in character ages.

Season one has officially aired half of its episodes, but viewers are far from ready for the season to conclude. They still have questions about nearly every plot point introduced in the show’s early episodes, but many are sure to linger until season two, at least. One question that’s already been answered regards the Hobbits’ eventual passion for their homeland, however, as viewers witness the many struggles faced by their ancestors.

Fans delight as plans for Rings season two drop

Rings of Power fans have long been aware that the show would persist for at least two seasons, even if reviews utterly thrashed the series. Thankfully, many reviews praise it for its finer points, and thus fans were delighted to learn that season two will enter production in less than a month. Production for the second season is set to begin on Oct. 6, the very same day Rings airs its penultimate episode.

Gandalf and Galadriel’s ages come into question

Rings of Power takes place several hundred years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, but its consistent liberties with established Tolkien timelines is creating confusion among some fans. The matter of the oldest character recently came into question as fans wondered if Galadriel is older than Gandalf. The ancient wizard has been around for a long time, but is he Galadriel’s senior?

Amazon Prime’s series is taking care to expand and enrich the Middle-earth fans know and love, sprinkling details throughout each moment of the visually stunning Rings. One detail sticking out to fans involves the Harfoots, ancestors to the Hobbits who live a largely nomadic life. As fans see more and more of the harsh realities that go along with a wandering lifestyle, they’re coming to understand the mindset of their distant descendants. After such a long period of cruel and unforgiving wandering, it’s no wonder they cherish the serene and plentiful Shire so much.