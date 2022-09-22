We are only halfway through the first season of Amazon’s riskiest series ever, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and it already appears that a date has been set to start production for season two. The show is the most expensive television series ever made to date, and is planned to run for five seasons in total, with the first season alone costing an eye-watering $465 million.

Though we don’t yet know where we will be in the story by the end of season one, it is likely that the next batch of episodes will pick up the pace a little more now we have reacquainted ourselves with the world and its lore, as well as having met many of the major characters (we are all still waiting for Sauron to show up though!).

Fans have known for some time now that filming for the second season would commence in October, but according to this tweet from the Fellowship of Fans, production has been given a start date on October 7, the same day the penultimate episode for the first season comes out.

🚨BREAKING: #TheRingsOfPower season 2 shooting locations “Edinburgh, Scotland, UK, Auckland NZ😱"



Filming will begin October 7th 2022! pic.twitter.com/Zzg13SX0zO — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) September 21, 2022

Whereas The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy was filmed in New Zealand, as well as the first stretch for Amazon’s fantasy epic, The Rings of Power season 2 multiple countries to portray Tolkien’s Middle-earth, with the tweet citing various locations in the U.K. such as Edinburgh and Water Oakley, as well as Auckland in New Zealand. Though the studio is still keeping very tight-lipped on what is to come, they have opened up about a certain notable elf that will make an appearance.

With so much mystery still to be had, characters’ names and motives that we don’t yet know, we have no idea what will be answered in this season or whether these mysteries will be carried across to the second season. We can only keep watching to find out, with the next episode airing on September 23.